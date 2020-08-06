Burleigh County K-9 receives donation of body armor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the Burleigh County K-9s received a bullet and stab protective vest through a donation from a non-profit organization.

K9 Profi’s vest was donated from a non-profit organization named Vested Interest in K9s, and was sponsored by Vikki and Arnie Medrano of Paso Robles, Calif.

The words, “In honor of those who protect and serve” is embroidered into the vest.

Each vest costs between $1,700-$2,200 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs.

The Vested Interest in K9s has provided nearly 4,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.

