Back-to-School Tech

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Things have certainly changed as far as back-to-school supplies are concerned.

It’s no longer notebooks, pencils and a compass. Now, electronics are one of the main items students need whether studying in-class or virtually.

Diana Alvear is a Tech Expert with Verizon and she joins us to talk about virtual learning and some of the items that students may need.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.