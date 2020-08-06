Apple Creek Country Club searching for six missing golf carts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Apple Creek Country Club is asking the public for help after six golf carts were stolen overnight.

Apple Creek General Manager Ty Hauglie says six Yamaha golf carts were stolen from the facility between 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The golf carts are Maroon, with the numbers, 11, 14, 20, 23, 28 and 31 on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burleigh County Sheriffs Department at 701-222-6651 or Ty Hauglie at 701-258-5234.

