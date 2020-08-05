Woman accuses Bismarck man of drugging and raping her.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck investigators say a 40-year-old man is accused of drugging and raping a 30-year-old woman.

Investigators say the victim and a friend went to Marshall Fox’s residence around midnight on Tuesday.

The victim told investigators she was given a bottle of water and after she drank it, she passed out.

According to court documents, the victim says her hands were tied when she woke up and Fox was on top of her attempting to have sex with her.

Investigators say when Fox left the room, the victim ran out of the residence to her home where she called 911.

Fox told investigators the victim was hitting on him and she had initiated sexual contact.

Fox is charged with gross sexual imposition. His bond is set at $19,000.

