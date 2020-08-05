Advertisement

Wednesday: 124 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions. 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County - 3
  • Burleigh County - 41
  • Cass County – 18
  • Eddy County – 2
  • Foster County - 6
  • Grand Forks County – 8
  • Kidder County – 1
  • Logan County – 1
  • McLean County – 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 5
  • Nelson County - 3
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Richland County - 5
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Stark County – 6
  • Traill County - 2
  • Walsh County - 3
  • Ward County – 2
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 3

BY THE NUMBERS

335,542 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,725 total tests from yesterday)

162,014 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,544 unique individuals from yesterday)

154,957 – Total Negative (+1,420 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,057 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,677 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing**** (+39 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

394 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (-9 individuals from yesterday)

5,837 – Total Recovered (+122 individuals from yesterday)

108 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.

Latest News

National

COVID-19 vaccine developer eyeing doses for less than $40

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the U.S. companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine has released an anticipated price range for doses.

National

Moderna to price vaccine under $40

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Moderna plans to price its vaccine under $40.

Coronavirus

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, families can sign up for a location near them at: TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

National

Moderna expected to price COVID-19 vaccine under $40

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Moderna anticipates pricing its COVID-19 vaccine under $40.

National

COVID death rate nearly doubles in past month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump tries to claim the rise in coronavirus cases has not led to a rise in deaths.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.