Two BPD Officers injured while arresting shoplifting suspect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck officers have been injured while arresting a man accused of stealing merchandise from Scheels on Monday.

Bismarck police say 44-year-old David Harris stole $480 worth of merchandise from Scheels and ran down the Bismarck Expressway.

Officers say they chased Harris, and while attempting to arrest him, Harris had to be electric shocked to stop him from fighting officers.

According to court documents one officer had a cut to his leg while another officer’s previous cut was reopened.

While searching Harris, Officers found a used syringe in his pocket. Harris told Police it is used to inject methamphetamine.

Harris is charged with simple assault of a police officer, preventing arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

His bond is set at $25,000.

