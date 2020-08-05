Sports Spotlight: Team Thompson Racing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Racing is a family affair for Team Thompson.

Stan Thompson and his son Alex Thompson have been racing against each other for nine years.

“The thing I love the most is probably racing against my dad. He has always inspired me to be in the race car. He has always inspired me just to have fun as I race. I’ve been trying to learn more and more how to fix the car,” said Alex.

Stan has eight feature wins, but for him, nothing is as satisfying as watching his son finish first.

“If he is in front of me I tend to cheer for him and forget that I am in the race. Last year I think was my best year racing. I won the championship last year but it was still my most fulfilling year, I got to watch my son win a race that I was in. So for me that was as fun as building my cars to watch what my son can do in my cars,” Stan said.

Stan and Alex are the drivers, and then there is the man that keeps them in line, their crew chief, Matthew Thompson.

“We’d be very lost there have been days we’ve missed things and we tell him to call someone and we’ve got it, so yeah, we’d be a little lost without him. Matthew never misses a race. If it’s a Special Olympics over racing, he’ll go to racing instead of Special Olympics,” said Alex, Matthew’s brother..

Matthew’s job as crew chief might be stressful but said his favorite part is being with his brother and dad, which makes it all worth it.

“When we are out there he makes sure I’m in my car, he gets the race receivers ready, he makes sure he gets our race bags out so we can get our race gear,” Stan said.

While most families have Sunday dinners, the Thompsons have supper in the shop.

“Spending time with my kids, my family. Alex works nights all the time so I never get to see him. We got a piece of plywood in there and we are sitting on the garbage can and she’ll rap it in a garbage bag and that’s our table,“ Stan said.

And the Thompsons wouldn’t have it any other way.

