Sanford AirMed receives new airway simulator mannequin

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford AirMed received a new airway simulator mannequin that not only allows them to practice normal airway skills, but also more difficult scenarios.

The AirMed team previously used a variety of things to practice with, in order to deal with chest tube insertions, airway spasms and tongue swelling.

The new mannequin combines all of that into one.

"The more proficient you can become at those skills, you know when you encounter them, you're more proficient, more confident and you're able to do a better job," Chief Flight Nurse, Jerry Bushey.

Lynette Wohl of COUNTRY Financial donated the mannequin.

