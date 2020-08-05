Advertisement

Proposed 2021 Minot budget sees large drop year-to-year

Proposed 2021 Minot budget sees large drop year-to-year
Proposed 2021 Minot budget sees large drop year-to-year(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Finance Director David Lakefield presented next year’s preliminary budget to the council this week.

It's a considerable drop-off from this year's budget.

The 2021 budget proposal for the city of Minot includes three added city positions and a nearly 50% overall reduction. Lakefield told the council that the budget is set to go down to just over $145.3 million.

That’s a more than 47% drop from this year’s budget.

“The primary reason for that is last year we had included the states portion for funding for projects such as flood control and NAWS and some road projects so we moved away from that,” said Lakefield.

The proposed budget indicates a 22% decrease in revenue that Minot depends on to keep the mill levy down, but the city managed to keep the same number of budgeted mill as this year.

“We did not want to see a mill levy increase which then automatically equates to an increase in taxes,” said Shaun Sipma, Minot Mayor.

The city is also considering adding three positions, including a new Minot Police intelligence analyst.

“That will be something that the City Council can evaluate and determine to see if those positions are justified or not,” said Lakefield.

Lakefield also said the city budget was impacted by the loss of revenue due to COVID-19, but they have been able to use reserves to offset some of that loss. The city hopes to have the budget finalized by Oct. 10.

The Q&A on the proposal is open to the public on Aug. 17. There will be two public readings of the budget on Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight: Team Thompson Racing

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
Racing is a family affair for Team Thompson.

News

Sanford AirMed receives new airway simulator mannequin

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford AirMed received a new airway simulator mannequin that not only allows them to practice normal airway skills, but also more difficult scenarios.

News

Mandan Mini Grants to help local business

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Businesses in Mandan can receive aid from the city to help survive the pandemic.

News

Two BPD Officers injured while arresting shoplifting suspect

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Two Bismarck officers have been injured while arresting a man accused of stealing merchandise from Scheels on Monday.

News

March for marriage equality Thursday in Belcourt

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Advocates for same-sex marriage will march in Belcourt Thursday morning, ahead of a vote by the Turtle Mountain Tribal Council that could legalize same-sex marriage for the tribe.

Latest News

News

BPS special education program to include flexible contingency plans for students

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
In preparation for what is sure to be an unusual school year, Bismarck Public Schools has made several changes to the special education program.

News

ND Geographic Alliance takes teachers to class

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot-based North Dakota Geographic Alliance is hosting its last program for the summer, teaching educators from across the state about geological lessons unique only to the Magic City.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

ND planning college COVID testing despite CDC guidance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
As North Dakota universities request students be tested for coronavirus before coming on campus, the Centers for Disease Control recommend the opposite.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago