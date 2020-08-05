Proposed 2021 Minot budget sees large drop year-to-year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Finance Director David Lakefield presented next year’s preliminary budget to the council this week.

It's a considerable drop-off from this year's budget.

The 2021 budget proposal for the city of Minot includes three added city positions and a nearly 50% overall reduction. Lakefield told the council that the budget is set to go down to just over $145.3 million.

That’s a more than 47% drop from this year’s budget.

“The primary reason for that is last year we had included the states portion for funding for projects such as flood control and NAWS and some road projects so we moved away from that,” said Lakefield.

The proposed budget indicates a 22% decrease in revenue that Minot depends on to keep the mill levy down, but the city managed to keep the same number of budgeted mill as this year.

“We did not want to see a mill levy increase which then automatically equates to an increase in taxes,” said Shaun Sipma, Minot Mayor.

The city is also considering adding three positions, including a new Minot Police intelligence analyst.

“That will be something that the City Council can evaluate and determine to see if those positions are justified or not,” said Lakefield.

Lakefield also said the city budget was impacted by the loss of revenue due to COVID-19, but they have been able to use reserves to offset some of that loss. The city hopes to have the budget finalized by Oct. 10.

The Q&A on the proposal is open to the public on Aug. 17. There will be two public readings of the budget on Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.