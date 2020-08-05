Advertisement

Prayer provides comfort to families with back-to-school worries

Solheim elementary families turn to higher power with back to school worries
Solheim elementary families turn to higher power with back to school worries(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the upcoming school year. As families prepare for whatever the school year may bring, parents at one Bismarck elementary have turned to a higher power.

Melissa Artlip believes in the power of prayer.

“Prayer is a lifeline for me,” said Artlip.

A lifeline that she felt called to share with her school family.

“I have a big heart for this school,” she said about Solheim elementary. “I wanted to be a voice of positivity to people, show our school that we love them and we support them.”

So, she asked families to gather in the Solheim school parking lot to pray for their school, for the teachers, the administrators, the student and for an end to the pandemic. They also prayed for their own worries.

“I am nervous for how scary things could be for the kids,” said Brittenay Kingsley, whose daughter will be in first grade at Solheim.

“They’re a little nervous about wearing a mask,” added Ruth Wanner, mom of two Solheim students.

But Wanner said this – these 30 minutes of prayer – was exactly what she needed.

“God is in control. We need to have faith over fear and to face this pandemic with an open mind and heart, God is in control and we really ultimately have nothing to fear,” said Wanner.

And although they still have questions, on this night, in this parking lot,  these families found some comfort from above.

About a dozen families attended the prayer gathering. Artlip said she’d love to do it again if there’s interest.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

BPS unveils sports re-entry plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
With sports season just around the corner and one day after Minnesota announced they will be pushing their fall sports into the spring, Bismarck Public Schools unveiled their guidelines for sports this fall.

News

Police investigating early-morning explosion in southeast Minot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Police say they responded to the report shortly before 5 a.m., and found the scene of an explosion outside of a home.

Latest News

News

Mandan commissioners approve preliminary budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Property value increases in Mandan allowed city commissioners to keep the mill levy even. Their approved preliminary budget also includes two new additional positions at the police department and raises for city staff.

News

Burleigh Commissioners lower property taxes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Salling
County commissioners approved their preliminary budget Monday night.

News

Bismarck finalizes preliminary budget

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Salling
City and county commissioners have been hard at work deciding next year's budgets, based on a turbulent economy.

News

A North Dakota democratic candidate’s eligibility to run in the general election is under question

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Democratic-NPL candidate Travisia Martin is running for state insurance commissioner, but NDGOP leaders said she’s ineligible based off issues with residency requirements.

News

Pair promoted in Ward County Sheriff’s Department

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department announced a pair of promotions Tuesday.

News

Burgum addresses delayed test results

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
More than 160,000 North Dakotans have been tested, and the state has processed nearly 330,000 tests.