Prayer provides comfort to families with back-to-school worries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the upcoming school year. As families prepare for whatever the school year may bring, parents at one Bismarck elementary have turned to a higher power.

Melissa Artlip believes in the power of prayer.

“Prayer is a lifeline for me,” said Artlip.

A lifeline that she felt called to share with her school family.

“I have a big heart for this school,” she said about Solheim elementary. “I wanted to be a voice of positivity to people, show our school that we love them and we support them.”

So, she asked families to gather in the Solheim school parking lot to pray for their school, for the teachers, the administrators, the student and for an end to the pandemic. They also prayed for their own worries.

“I am nervous for how scary things could be for the kids,” said Brittenay Kingsley, whose daughter will be in first grade at Solheim.

“They’re a little nervous about wearing a mask,” added Ruth Wanner, mom of two Solheim students.

But Wanner said this – these 30 minutes of prayer – was exactly what she needed.

“God is in control. We need to have faith over fear and to face this pandemic with an open mind and heart, God is in control and we really ultimately have nothing to fear,” said Wanner.

And although they still have questions, on this night, in this parking lot, these families found some comfort from above.

About a dozen families attended the prayer gathering. Artlip said she’d love to do it again if there’s interest.

