Police investigating early-morning explosion in southeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police say the bomb squad had to be dispatched to a southeast Minot neighborhood early Wednesday morning after a reported explosion.

Police say they responded to the report shortly before 5 a.m., and found the scene of an explosion outside of a home.

Investigators say they discovered an intact improvised explosive device, or IED, and the bomb squad rendered it safe.

No one was hurt, and police say the incident appears to be targeted and not a random act.

The home sustained minor damage. The exact address of the incident is not being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated as endangerment by an explosive device.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.