WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department announced a pair of promotions Tuesday.

Sheriff Bob Roed promoted Ward County Detention Center Capt. Paul Olthoff to Major, and Lt. Chris Ray to Captain.

Roed said that Olthoff has been with the department for 20 years, and Ray has served in the department for 10 years.

