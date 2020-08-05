ND planning college COVID testing despite CDC guidance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As North Dakota universities request students be tested for coronavirus before coming on campus, the Centers for Disease Control recommend the opposite.

The reason for the CDC's opposition isn't because the testing doesn't work.

They say there’s not enough research to prove it’s more effective than other social distancing options. But North Dakota schools are moving forward with testing requests anyway.

One day after the CDC recommended against re-entry testing for students and faculty, University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said they are moving forward with their testing requests, saying he thinks the CDC is basing its stance off of a cost-benefit analysis.

“If you’re a state that doesn’t have as robust testing as we have, and some of our neighboring states are way behind, then of course if you can’t offer it, you probably go to point-source; people who are right here, right now,” Hagerott said.

But testing is just the first hurdle.

Universities will need to convince students their facilities are safe.

Higher Education Student Representative Erica Solberg said she’d feel comfortable taking a normal in-person class this fall.

“Many of my professors have reached out and shared their plans. But at any time, if I don’t feel safe, I feel very confident that I’ll still get the same educational value online,” Solberg said.

The CDC does recommend that areas with community spread set up regular testing for asymptomatic students, which the State Board of Higher Ed is trying to do.

But with only three weeks until classes begin, those models aren't organized yet. Nor do they know who will be conducting the tests. During a recent meeting at the capitol, lawmakers discussed the option of requiring testing before returning to campus.

The biggest point against it was that there would be too many transmissible moments between the time of the test and the first day of classes for the results to remain relevant.

