ND Geographic Alliance takes teachers to class

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot-based North Dakota Geographic Alliance is hosting its last program for the summer, teaching educators from across the state about geological lessons unique only to the Magic City.

This year's classes focus on the city's water infrastructure and how Minot was able to recover after the 2011 flood.

City leaders met with the group to discuss the flood protection plans and rebuilding of historic buildings such as the Old Train Depot.

Participants and educators in the program said it's a good way to network while learning relevant and new developments that they can bring back to their students.

"I've taken these classes before and been able to bring back a lot of really good things to the students and I look forward to them every year," said third grade teacher and program student Karen Brandvold.

“With the anniversary of the flood coming up at about just about 10 years. We really thought it would be a good thing to revisit how things are coming and the flood control and what’s going on with the next step,” said Minot High teacher and educator for the program Joe Super.

The NDGA hosts three sessions per year and expect to host the next group next June.

