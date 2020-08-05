Advertisement

Morton County and National Guard conduct water rescue simulation

Morton County and National Guard conduct water rescue simulation
Morton County and National Guard conduct water rescue simulation(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2011, Morton County activated its multi-agency Swift Water Rescue team to help residents stuck in flood waters.

That was precaution to prepare for the next time a flood hit the county.

Morton County emergency officials say the current condition of the Heart River levee concerns them, and it's potential of a breech.

On Wednesday, the North Dakota National Guard in coordination with the Morton County Sherriff’s Department conducted a water rescue simulation in the event the levee failed.

These soldiers are on a mission to find and rescue a mannequin from the Crowne Butte Dam.

“When we’re not training for our war time missions or building bridges and maintaining things for the Army, we really like to work with our partners around the state,” says Justin Johnson, Commander of the 957 Engineer Company.

Morton County deputies assisted from land with the help of a drone.

“We responded to the scene and brought out our drone assets and started searching the lake for any victims,” says Kyle Kirchmeier, Morton County Sheriff.

Once located, soldiers began their rescue mission.

“Fortunately we are prepared for the unfortunate,” says Johnson.

Maneuvers such as this are critical for a county with numerous recreational opportunities.

“We have a lot of major tributaries and rivers that go through the county and were right next to the Missouri River. So it’s important for us to be on our toes and ready to go when that call does come in,” says Cody Mattson, Morton County Emergency Manager.

And the relationship between Guard and law enforcement is just as important.

“If something does happen, at least we are a little more prepared on what resources each other have,” says Kirchmeier.

Working together, to rescue those they serve.

Residents in Burleigh, Morton and surrounding counties may see an increase in National Guardsmen and law enforcement agencies as their conducting different kinds of simulations around the state until Monday.

