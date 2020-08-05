March for marriage equality Thursday in Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. - Advocates for same-sex marriage will march in Belcourt Thursday morning, ahead of a vote by the Turtle Mountain Tribal Council that could legalize same-sex marriage for the tribe.

The tribal council is considering amending its tribal code regarding marriages to include such unions. Magic City Equality is joining with the Turtle Mountain Two-Spirit Society to show support for the change. The march begins at 8:30 a.m. at Jollie's Fairway. The public meeting on the issue is at 10 a.m. at the Tribal Headquarters Building.

Masks, social distancing, and use of hand sanitizer will be required for those who attend.

