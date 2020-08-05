Mandan Mini Grants to help local business

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Businesses in Mandan can receive aid from the city to help survive the pandemic.

The first round of mini grants were approved this week for four businesses. A total of about $8,200 is being split between Copperdog Cafe, Dialectic Brewing, Harvest, and Paddle Trap. Each business is eligible for up to a $3,000 matching grant. The businesses in this round are using the money for things like outdoor seating and e-commerce.

“It seems like a really nice move to keep our businesses vibrant during this challenging time,” said commissioner Amber Larson.

Applications for the next round of grants are due by Sept. 14.

