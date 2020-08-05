Mandan commissioners approve preliminary budget

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Property value increases in Mandan allowed city commissioners to keep the mill levy even. Their approved preliminary budget also includes two new additional positions at the police department and raises for city staff.

“We’ve continually had cost of living increases below what Bismarck has done. While I know everyone is hurting, in the state that we’re in right now we need to continue to push that piece forward,” said Amber Larson, commissioner.

Residents could see a $36 per year spike in their utility bills. Commissioners are holding a public hearing on the budget on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.