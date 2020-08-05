Local reaction to early-morning explosion in SE Minot neighborhood.

MINOT, N.D. - Minot police spent most of Wednesday morning responding to calls of an explosion in a neighborhood on the southeast part of town.

Neighbors in the area said they were woken up at around 5 a.m. to the sounds of an explosion. Police, fire, and the bomb squad arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

Investigators said they discovered an intact improvised explosive device, and the bomb squad rendered it safe.

Rob Lowe, who lives close to the explosion site, said the explosion was nothing like he'd ever heard before.

“It was just a loud blast and it sounded kind of muffled, no echo no after explosion,” said Lowe.

No one was hurt, and police say the incident appears to be targeted and not a random act.

Police said no one is in custody, though they are not releasing information on possible suspects.

