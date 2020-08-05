Kelly Armstrong on Chris Evans’ ‘A Starting Point'

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Marvel fans know him as Captain America, but in real life he’s hoping to help America with a website instead of a shield.

Chris Evans invited North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong onto a new political website “A Starting Point.”

Armstrong says he was approached by Evans in hopes of launching a new platform that would give politicians an opportunity to discuss ideas without partisan influence.

“I think him bringing his celebrity to this gives us a real opportunity to have reasonable discourse instead of, you know, heads on cable news shouting at each other,” said Armstrong.

“A Starting Point” was launched last month.

Click here to view Representative Armstrong’s profile: https://www.astartingpoint.com/contributors/kelly-armstrong_cbFgWN30l

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.