“Fill the Bus” supports kids in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot community came out Wednesday to support students in need at the annual “Fill the Bus” event.

More than 25 business acted as donation drop-off points.

They combined those school supplies at the Town and Country Credit Union on Broadway to give to the Salvation Army who will hand them out to students.

The Minot Sunrise Rotary Club organized the event.

“Things like this are important especially in the world we live in today. You know, a lot of people are not working and can’t afford school supplies for their kids; so events like this really help out,” said “Fill the Bus” co-chair Brett Fiddler.

Fiddler said 80 students have signed up to receive supplies from the Salvation Army.

The last day to register is Monday

