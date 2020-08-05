Advertisement

“Fill the Bus” supports kids in Minot

Fill the Bus
Fill the Bus(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot community came out Wednesday to support students in need at the annual “Fill the Bus” event. 

More than 25 business acted as donation drop-off points. 

They combined those school supplies at the Town and Country Credit Union on Broadway to give to the Salvation Army who will hand them out to students.

The Minot Sunrise Rotary Club organized the event.

“Things like this are important especially in the world we live in today. You know, a lot of people are not working and can’t afford school supplies for their kids; so events like this really help out,” said “Fill the Bus” co-chair Brett Fiddler.

Fiddler said 80 students have signed up to receive supplies from the Salvation Army. 

The last day to register is Monday

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating

Updated: moments ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Dakota Access Pipeline will not have to shut down during an environmental review.

News

ND Adopt A Pet is Fuzzbert

Updated: 12 minutes ago
It’s always exciting to see who will be featured on this segment and today we’re about to be introduced to one of the many cats available for adoption from Central Dakota Humane Society.

News

Finishing Touches to the Lighthouse

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Hope steps in front of the canvas with Nina Loeks at Art from the Heart to finish the “Happy Little Painting” of a lighthouse that Wayne started last week

News

#WellnessWednesday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The start of school is just around the corner and parents and students will soon be racing around trying to get from here to there for practices, lesion and the like and that sometimes means that meal-time takes a back seat.

Latest News

News

Woman accuses Bismarck man of drugging and raping her

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck investigators say a 40-year-old man is accused of drugging and raping a 30-year-old woman.

News

Morton County and National Guard conduct water rescue simulation

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Morton County emergency officials say the current condition of the Heart River levee concerns them, and it's potential of a breech.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Prayer provides comfort to families with back-to-school worries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the upcoming school year.

News

BPS unveils sports re-entry plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
With sports season just around the corner and one day after Minnesota announced they will be pushing their fall sports into the spring, Bismarck Public Schools unveiled their guidelines for sports this fall.