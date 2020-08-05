Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Access Pipeline will not have to shut down during an environmental review.

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday a District Court judge made an error in ordering it to close while the Army Corps of Engineers takes another look.

Appeals Court judges said the lower-court didn’t have a strong enough justification to accept the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s argument to close the pipe.

On the other hand, the court refused Energy Transfer Partners’ request to block the environmental review altogether.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.