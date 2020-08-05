Advertisement

Closer look at draft of Minot Public Schools fall reintegration plan

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot public school announced their first draft of back-to-school plans for the fall semester.

In less than a month schools could be filled with students, as MPS faculty announces a preliminary plan to begin the semester with in-person classes.

And for parents who do not feel comfortable bringing their kids to school, distance learning is an option, something that school board member Bonny Berryman recognizes as a real concern.

“Some parents have a newborn at home. Some parents have sick elderly parent at home, and it would just be better if they didn’t bring that stuff in and out,” said Berryman.

In the plan, the district recommends that schools open to faculty Aug. 18 and students Aug. 27.

At that time the school will operate on a color-coded system from blue indicating least restrictive and red being the most restrictive.

“I believe it came from the state and they mandated colors so parents will understand very plainly what level we are at,” said Berryman.

The reintegration plan was formed by a committee that included First District Health Unit, school administrators, and others. Berryman also said the school board is working to include the input from the community.  

“If you have something to say get a hold of any of us, and it will be passed on to the right people,” said Berryman.

Parents who want to enroll their child in distance learning rather than in-person learning must notify the building principal no later than Tues., Aug. 11, 2020.

The school board will meet this Thursday to finalize the plan. To view the link to the draft click here.

