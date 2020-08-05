Burleigh Commissioners lower property taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - That same home value of $270,000 elsewhere in Burleigh County will see a $5 decrease in property taxes.

County commissioners approved their preliminary budget Monday night, which includes a change in the sheriff’s job description and a pay increase. Since the sheriff also acts as a detention administrator for the jail, commissioners included that in the description and will set the pay to match.

“He never asked for this. I want that to be perfectly clear. Sheriff Leben never ever breathed a word about more pay or an increase in pay,” said Jim Peluso, commissioner.

Commissioners managed to make cuts in the county budget to reduce the mill levy, but maintain operations.

