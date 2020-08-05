Advertisement

BPS unveils sports re-entry plan

(MGN Online)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With sports season just around the corner and one day after Minnesota announced they will be pushing their fall sports into the spring, Bismarck Public Schools unveiled their guidelines for sports this fall.

During the lowest-risk elements of the pandemic, fall sports will go on as planned.

However:

Venues will be limited to 75% normal capacity, and families will be asked to social distance while in the stands.

Similar to bars and restaurants, concessions will be allowed to operate under a limited and pre-packaged menu. Workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Players are asked to avoid using locker rooms if they can and avoid using the showers, but the facilities will be allowed to be open for use.

Water bottles can’t be shared, and hydration station can’t be used.

Team meetings will be allowed, but teams are asked to use virtual settings whenever possible. Fundraisers “Should be limited to online options” or avoid any door-to-door or face-to-face interactions.

Busing will be available, but windows must be open and masks must be worn. Middle schools will not travel outside the metro area, and no teams will be allowed to leave the state.

When the state is in the “Yellow Phase”, or under a moderate risk, sports continue. However:

In-person meetings are completely eliminated

Venues go down to 50% capacity, and concessions will remain open under limited menu.

Locker rooms can only be used for equipment storage.

If the state enters the “Orange” or “Red Phase”, all school activities shut down.

You can find a full list of the guidelines as well specifics for particular sports at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Ao30pjjINOydka1faA36iTnuR6mQqnAFDxpC2SwqQPM/edit

