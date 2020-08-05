BPS special education program to include flexible contingency plans for students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In preparation for what is sure to be an unusual school year, Bismarck Public Schools has made several changes to the special education program.

While staff will follow all of the individual education plans for each student, there will also be customizable contingency plans to address the hybrid and virtual learning modes of instruction.

“So we can add or change adaptations on that contingency plan so that he or she can be successful in home and at school,” said Linda Hoag, assistant director of special services.

Administrators said they brought in focus groups of parents and staff to figure out what would work best.

For any questions or concerns reach out to your students’ school.

