Bismarck man and woman charged in stabbing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man Tuesday morning at his residence on 90th Ave in Bismarck.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says Dalton Peltier and Joelle Jamerson met the victim at a bar in Bismarck early Tuesday morning and went back to his residence.

Deputies say Peltier woke up and found Jamerson sleeping on the floor naked from the waist down. Deputies say Peltier thought the stabbing victim had raped Jamerson.

According to court documents, Peltier began damaging items around the home. Deputies say the damages were more than $10,000.

Deputies say Peltier grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the arm.

A neighbor saw the altercation and tried to treat the victim. Deputies say Peltier and Jamerson approached the neighbor and threatened to kill him for providing aid to the victim.

The neighbor told deputies he had to point a shot gun at Peltier and Jamerson in order to keep them away.

Peltier is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Jamerson is charged with terrorizing.

Her bond is unsecured.

