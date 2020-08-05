Advertisement

Bismarck man and woman charged in stabbing incident

Bismarck man and woman charged in stabbing incident
Bismarck man and woman charged in stabbing incident(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man Tuesday morning at his residence on 90th Ave in Bismarck.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says Dalton Peltier and Joelle Jamerson met the victim at a bar in Bismarck early Tuesday morning and went back to his residence.

Deputies say Peltier woke up and found Jamerson sleeping on the floor naked from the waist down. Deputies say Peltier thought the stabbing victim had raped Jamerson.

According to court documents, Peltier began damaging items around the home. Deputies say the damages were more than $10,000.

Deputies say Peltier grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the arm.

A neighbor saw the altercation and tried to treat the victim. Deputies say Peltier and Jamerson approached the neighbor and threatened to kill him for providing aid to the victim.

The neighbor told deputies he had to point a shot gun at Peltier and Jamerson in order to keep them away.

Peltier is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Jamerson is charged with terrorizing.

Her bond is unsecured.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burgum addresses delayed test results

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
More than 160,000 North Dakotans have been tested, and the state has processed nearly 330,000 tests.

News

Closer look at draft of Minot Public Schools fall reintegration plan

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Minot public school announced their first draft of back-to-school plans for the fall semester.

News

4 pounds of methamphetamine found in USPS package in Ward County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Roughly four pounds of methamphetamine was discovered in an abandoned USPS package alongside a roadway in southeast Ward County, according to investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

News

Jury trials in Ward County postponed a second time due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Jury Trials at the Ward County Courthouse originally scheduled through Aug. 21 are now being postponed after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Jury trials in Ward County postponed a second time due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-4-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #14

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Mandan Public School Board approves re-entry plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Car is total loss after fire in Mandan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan Fire Department says a car is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

News

Williston man faces 25 charges for harassing judge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
A judge has set bond at $20,000 for a Williston man facing 25 different charges after police say he harassed a Williams County judge.