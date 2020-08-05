Advertisement

Bismarck finalizes preliminary budget

City and county commissioners have been hard at work deciding next year's budgets, based on a turbulent economy.
City and county commissioners have been hard at work deciding next year's budgets, based on a turbulent economy.(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - City and county commissioners have been hard at work deciding next year's budgets, based on a turbulent economy. For Bismarck residents, that means a property tax hike for the next two years.

Residents with a home valued at about $270,000 will see an increase of about $100 in 2021 and again in 2022, to help fund city operations and buy newer vehicles for public works. City Commissioners approved the preliminary budget three to two Tuesday.

"I just think that this time of the pandemic and the things that are going on I just think that it's too large a mill increase for the citizens of Bismarck," said Greg Zenker, Commissioner.

“We have to make the best decisions for the city of Bismarck moving forward today, not tomorrow,” said Mayor Steve Bakken.

The commission can still change the budget, but the mill levy can’t be increased anymore.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burleigh Commissioners lower property taxes

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
County commissioners approved their preliminary budget Monday night.

News

A North Dakota democratic candidate’s eligibility to run in the general election is under question

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Democratic-NPL candidate Travisia Martin is running for state insurance commissioner, but NDGOP leaders said she’s ineligible based off issues with residency requirements.

News

Pair promoted in Ward County Sheriff’s Department

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department announced a pair of promotions Tuesday.

News

Burgum addresses delayed test results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
More than 160,000 North Dakotans have been tested, and the state has processed nearly 330,000 tests.

Latest News

News

Closer look at draft of Minot Public Schools fall reintegration plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot public school announced their first draft of back-to-school plans for the fall semester.

News

4 pounds of methamphetamine found in USPS package in Ward County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roughly four pounds of methamphetamine was discovered in an abandoned USPS package alongside a roadway in southeast Ward County, according to investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

News

Bismarck man and woman charged in stabbing incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says Dalton Peltier and Joelle Jamerson met the victim at a bar in Bismarck early Tuesday morning and went back to his residence.

News

Jury trials in Ward County postponed a second time due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Jury Trials at the Ward County Courthouse originally scheduled through Aug. 21 are now being postponed after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

VOD Recording

Jury trials in Ward County postponed a second time due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-4-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.