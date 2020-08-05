Bismarck finalizes preliminary budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - City and county commissioners have been hard at work deciding next year's budgets, based on a turbulent economy. For Bismarck residents, that means a property tax hike for the next two years.

Residents with a home valued at about $270,000 will see an increase of about $100 in 2021 and again in 2022, to help fund city operations and buy newer vehicles for public works. City Commissioners approved the preliminary budget three to two Tuesday.

"I just think that this time of the pandemic and the things that are going on I just think that it's too large a mill increase for the citizens of Bismarck," said Greg Zenker, Commissioner.

“We have to make the best decisions for the city of Bismarck moving forward today, not tomorrow,” said Mayor Steve Bakken.

The commission can still change the budget, but the mill levy can’t be increased anymore.

