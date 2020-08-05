4 pounds of methamphetamine found in USPS package in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Roughly four pounds of methamphetamine was discovered in an abandoned USPS package alongside a roadway in southeast Ward County, according to investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said a citizen discovered the drugs alongside the road around 10 p.m. July 31. They said they are working to identify suspects in connection with the package as well as the source of the drugs.

“This is a sizable amount of methamphetamine that won’t be finding its way on to the street,” said the department, in a post on Facebook Tuesday.

