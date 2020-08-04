Advertisement

Williston’s District #1 School Board Approves Restart Plan

Williston Public School District #1
Williston Public School District #1(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston District #1 School Board unanimously approved the District's Fall Smart Restart Plan at a special meeting Monday evening.

Under the plan, students will eat lunch in classrooms, masks will be required on buses, and, if necessary, a hybrid model of in-classroom instruction and virtual learning will be utilized. With input from teachers, students, parents, and local health professionals, the plan incorporates the color-coded risk assessment guide featured in North Dakota's K-12 Smart Restart to determine each school buildings' enrollment options.

"What I believe is the strength of our plan is that there's choice. There's choice between in-person and there's choice between Virtual Academy and we will really just have to look at what those choices are. We are not going to deprive any students of a free and appropriate public education, but one thing we want to make sure we're doing is we're providing them with some form of education," says Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake.

Thake says face coverings will be on classroom supplies lists and directed school administrators to begin purchasing additional personal protective equipment for students and staff.

To see a detailed version of the plan, visit the link below. 

https://www.willistonschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1544704/File/WPSD1%20Smart%20Restart%20Plan.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1L10uD8EWfj8trK73m4yVB3uK5RVnTW6Ij4f41khp9hAkC0idAbYDyRFc

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Department of Trust Lands says oil and gas companies are falling behind

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Dozens of oil and gas companies across the state have fallen behind on payments to the state public schools trust fund, according to the Department of Trust Lands.

News

Minot High soccer team begins practice amid COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot High School boys soccer team is proceeding with caution after being told more than three weeks ago they would be able to play this year.

News

Preliminary 2021 budget proposed for City of Minot

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council heard the proposed 2021 budget at Monday night’s meeting.

News

Minot City Council rejects term limit proposal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council voted against instituting term limits for aldermen at Monday night’s meeting.

News

New border wall contract for Fisher Industries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Dickinson’s Fisher Industries won a new border wall contract Monday for $300 million.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools releases draft of reintegration plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Public School district released a first draft of its school reintegration plan Monday evening, pending school board approval, that includes starting the year with in-person class and a one-week delay to the beginning of the year.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck State College students move in early to beat the crowd

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

ND allocates remaining CARES Act dollars

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six