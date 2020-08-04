Williston’s District #1 School Board Approves Restart Plan

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston District #1 School Board unanimously approved the District's Fall Smart Restart Plan at a special meeting Monday evening.

Under the plan, students will eat lunch in classrooms, masks will be required on buses, and, if necessary, a hybrid model of in-classroom instruction and virtual learning will be utilized. With input from teachers, students, parents, and local health professionals, the plan incorporates the color-coded risk assessment guide featured in North Dakota's K-12 Smart Restart to determine each school buildings' enrollment options.

"What I believe is the strength of our plan is that there's choice. There's choice between in-person and there's choice between Virtual Academy and we will really just have to look at what those choices are. We are not going to deprive any students of a free and appropriate public education, but one thing we want to make sure we're doing is we're providing them with some form of education," says Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake.

Thake says face coverings will be on classroom supplies lists and directed school administrators to begin purchasing additional personal protective equipment for students and staff.

To see a detailed version of the plan, visit the link below.

https://www.willistonschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1544704/File/WPSD1%20Smart%20Restart%20Plan.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1L10uD8EWfj8trK73m4yVB3uK5RVnTW6Ij4f41khp9hAkC0idAbYDyRFc

