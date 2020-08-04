Williston man faces 25 charges for harassing judge

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set bond at $20,000 for a Williston man facing 25 different charges after police say he harassed a Williams County judge.

Police charged 37-year-old Christian Sky with threatening a public servant, a class C felony. Sky is also charged with two class A misdemeanor, 19 class B misdemeanor counts of harassment, and three offenses of criminal defamation.

Police say Sky threatened Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson through more than 20 separate e-mails, spanning from August 2019 to February 2020. Court documents state e-mails from Sky blame Judge Johnson for having "ordered his life ruined," and that "it all will come to light and you [Judge Johnson] will be fired in time."

A judge has also ordered that Sky have no contact with Judge Johnson as a condition of his bond.

