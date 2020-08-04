Advertisement

Williston man faces 25 charges for harassing judge

Gavel
Gavel(AP images)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set bond at $20,000 for a Williston man facing 25 different charges after police say he harassed a Williams County judge.

Police charged 37-year-old Christian Sky with threatening a public servant, a class C felony. Sky is also charged with two class A misdemeanor, 19 class B misdemeanor counts of harassment, and three offenses of criminal defamation.

Police say Sky threatened Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson through more than 20 separate e-mails, spanning from August 2019 to February 2020. Court documents state e-mails from Sky blame Judge Johnson for having "ordered his life ruined," and that "it all will come to light and you [Judge Johnson] will be fired in time."

A judge has also ordered that Sky have no contact with Judge Johnson as a condition of his bond.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car is total loss after fire in Mandan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan Fire Department says a car is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

News

Mandan public school bus transportation includes masks, assigned seating

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Mandan School District administrators said they are not finished with their transportation plan because of a limited number of bus drivers.

News

Williams County announces in-person polling locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Williams County Auditor says the county will have two in-person polling locations for the November election, in addition to vote by mail.

News

Charges filed against man who barricaded himself in Mandan townhome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Mandan man after a stand-off with West Dakota SWAT on Sunday.

Latest News

News

#LetsHelpBob: Minot community gets new wheels for one of its own

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The best of what the Minot community has to offer was on display Tuesday.

News

ORCS in Minot creates back-to-school plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
While public school districts are creating their back-to-school plans, private schools are also making theirs.

News

New Williams County park in search of name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
A new recreation area in Williams County is without a name and Park Board officials are asking the public for input.

News

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joins call for cheaper COVID-19 drug

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
A bipartisan group of attorneys general from 34 states and territories are calling for the federal government to increase the supply and decrease the price of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir – and one of those states is North Dakota.

News

Mandan man charged with corruption of a minor for getting 15-year-old pregnant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 20-year-old Mandan man has been charged for getting a 15-year-old pregnant.

News

Souris Valley Animal Shelter begins renovations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Animal lovers came out to support the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in both sun and rain, as staff broke ground on their major expansion project.