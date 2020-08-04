Williams County announces in-person polling locations

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Auditor says the county will have two in-person polling locations for the November election, in addition to vote by mail.

They will be at the Williston Area Recreation Center, and a place to be determined in Tioga.

Vote by mail will work the same as it did in June, but you will have the option to vote in person if you’d prefer.

Both polling locations are open to all Williams County registered voters.

Drop-off locations for vote by mail will be in Williston, Trenton, Grenora, Ray and Tioga.

