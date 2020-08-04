Ward County jury trials pushed back through Aug. 21 following positive COVID test

MINOT, N.D. – Jury trials at the Ward County Courthouse through Aug. 21 have been postponed after an employee at the courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

Court Administrator Carolyn Probst confirmed the news with Your News Leader.

Probst said that health officials conducted contact tracing, and nine other employees are self-isolating as a precaution if they came in close contact with the person who tested positive. The length that they are isolating depends on when they came in contact with the positive test, according to Probst.

She said that many of the employees are working from home.

Probst said the issue does not impact the Ward County Administration Building, which is connected to the courthouse.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed told Your News Leader that, while the situation will not impact his department’s procedures, it may impact the jail’s numbers, since those awaiting trials may have to wait longer if their trial was scheduled between now and Aug. 21.

We will have more coverage on the Evening Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.