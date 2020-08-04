Advertisement

Tuesday: 149 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Published: Aug. 4, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Griggs County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions. 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County - 33
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 29
  • Cass County – 8
  • Dickey County - 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • LaMoure County - 1
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 5
  • Morton County – 11
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Nelson County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 13
  • Richland County - 2
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Stark County – 7
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 4
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 11

BY THE NUMBERS

329,812 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,904 total tests from yesterday)

160,470 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,719 unique individuals from yesterday)

153,537 – Total Negative (+1,571 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,933 – Total Positive (+149 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was found that a case from Burleigh County was from out of state.

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

389 – Total Hospitalized (+10 individual from yesterday)

51 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

5,715 – Total Recovered (+125 individuals from yesterday)

107 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

