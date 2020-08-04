Advertisement

Souris Valley Animal Shelter begins renovations

Souris Valley Animal Shelter begins renovations
Souris Valley Animal Shelter begins renovations(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Animal lovers came out to support the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in both sun and rain, as staff broke ground on their major expansion project.

Some of the major donors to the project put shovels in the ground to kick off the expansion.

After raising $1.5 million for the project, staff say they plan to begin the major construction on the building in September, but smaller construction has already begun.

The project will add more than 9,000 additional square feet to the building, including a new clinic and improved living space for the animals.

“We are starting pretty much immediately. There’s already been some work done on the back on the garage. So the first thing will be the exterior garage will come down and then they’ll start the footing work so they be starting this fall,” said Board of Directors President Jen Burdick.

Work is expected to take at least 11 months. The shelter still has $1.5 million left to raise to complete the project.

There are currently three cats available for adoption named Maggie, Darla, and Velcro.

