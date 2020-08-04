Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #14

Fishing lures are designed to dive to a certain depth but what can you do when the fish are deeper than where you’re crankbait will run?
Fishing lures are designed to dive to a certain depth but what can you do when the fish are deeper than where you’re crankbait will run?(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fishing lures are designed to dive to a certain depth but what can you do when the fish are deeper than where you’re crankbait will run?              

That sounds like a question for Johnnie Candle, here’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer:

<i>“It’s that time of the year when fish are moving deeper but they are really not interested in eating the size of baits designed to reach those depths. This means when trolling we’re going to have to add some kind of weight in front of our lure to get them into the proper zone.

My personal preference is the use of lead-core. Lead-core line is very simple and it does not have to be intimidating. It’s nothing more than a braided line that’s hollow that’s filled with a core of lead to make it sink.

It comes metered so every 10 yards of 30 feet it changes colors. At a speed of two miles an hour, every one of those colors you let into the water, the lure will dive approximately five feet.

All you have to do is let our your desired amount of line to reach your targeted depth, place the rod in the holder, sit back, follow the contour and fish with the confidence that your lure is now in the strike zone. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Next week, Johnnie shows us why trim tabs may be an excellent addition to your boat.”</i>

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Minnesota high schools will play football, volleyball this spring; restrictions on other fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By J.R. Havens
The vote to move football was 13 to 5. A previous motion to play football in the fall with restrictions failed 12 to 6.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: 22 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Sports

P.B.R. Unleash the Beast in Bismarck

Updated: 23 hours ago
This week, marks the 20th year Chad Berger is bringing the Professional Bull Riders to Bismarck.

Sports

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
The Square Butte Golf Course in Center has been being played at since 1980.

Latest News

Sports

Kenny Wallace at Dacotah Speedway

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Wallace will be driving an IMCA Modified borrowed from Jeremy Keller Friday night and Saturday.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Josh Lardy

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Summertime baseball has meant one thing for the Bismarck Capitals: for the past four years Josh Lardy in the lineup.

Sports

WDA announces 2020 fall schedule changes

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The WDA has announced some changes to the upcoming fall 2020 schedule.

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #13

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
The less time dealing with something means more time actually fishing. Here’s another great example in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Sports

Unique Links: Hazen Golf Course

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Just off of highway 200 before you hit the town of Hazen sits the Hazen Golf Course

Sports

Missouri Valley Football Conference delays decision on 2020

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
According to a statement released Monday by the Missouri Valley Football Conference, they will delay deciding on their 2020 season at this time.