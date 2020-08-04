Pro’s Pointer #14

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fishing lures are designed to dive to a certain depth but what can you do when the fish are deeper than where you’re crankbait will run?

That sounds like a question for Johnnie Candle, here’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer:

<i>“It’s that time of the year when fish are moving deeper but they are really not interested in eating the size of baits designed to reach those depths. This means when trolling we’re going to have to add some kind of weight in front of our lure to get them into the proper zone.

My personal preference is the use of lead-core. Lead-core line is very simple and it does not have to be intimidating. It’s nothing more than a braided line that’s hollow that’s filled with a core of lead to make it sink.

It comes metered so every 10 yards of 30 feet it changes colors. At a speed of two miles an hour, every one of those colors you let into the water, the lure will dive approximately five feet.

All you have to do is let our your desired amount of line to reach your targeted depth, place the rod in the holder, sit back, follow the contour and fish with the confidence that your lure is now in the strike zone. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

