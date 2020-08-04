Preliminary 2021 budget proposed for City of Minot
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council heard the proposed 2021 budget at Monday night’s meeting.
Finance director David Lakefield told the council that the new budget is more than 45% less than the 2020 budget.
The budget in 2020 was $273.3 million, while the 2021 proposed budget is $143.5 million.
Lakefield said much of the reduction is due to a lull in acquisitions and large infrastructure projects.
