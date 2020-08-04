ORCS in Minot creates back-to-school plans

MINOT, N.D. – While public school districts are creating their back-to-school plans, private schools are also making theirs.

As will other schools across the state and the country, Our Redeemer's Christian School developed a back-to-school plan. Leadership with the school says they are keeping flexibility the biggest priority.

“The families can really choose to send their children here five days a week to have face to face class room interaction with a teacher. Or they can choose to go distance learning through some new technologies that we have acquired,” said Jeff Ringstad, school administrator.

Ringstad said the school received additional technology to make the jump from in-class to in-person learning easier for everyone.

"We have acquired some new interactive boards, that allows students to jump into the classroom interactively, almost as if they are there," said Ringstad.

In addition to cleaning and social guidelines the school is following a three level threat system: Green, Yellow, Red.

"With green, we do not require masks, as the risk would be low. But as we go into yellow, then we would be requiring masks in common areas and in hallways. If we go to red, then we are just distancing learning, on a risk assessment," said Ringstad.

Distance learning and in-person learning will be on the same schedule, with a goal of making it easier for parents and teachers.

The first day of school for ORCS is Aug. 26.

