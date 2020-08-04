New Williams County park in search of name

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A new recreation area in Williams County is without a name and Park Board officials are asking the public for input.

The new park and playground, located in the Rio Vista Heights subdivision west of Williston, were completed back in April, but due to COVID-19 concerns, officials closed all county parks a few weeks later and were forced to hold off promoting the new outdoor space.

With summer now in full swing, Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum says the naming contest is a fun way to include the community and thank them for utilizing the area’s many parks and playgrounds over the years.

"It's nice to have a neighborhood park that you can walk to. But we also have a population, especially moms, that aren't afraid of driving their kids around to go to the playground. Williston, in general, has a lot of great parks and Williston Parks and Recreation has done a great job," says Ludlum.

You can visit the Williams County ND Facebook page to access the form to submit a name. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Aug. 13.

