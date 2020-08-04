New border wall contract for Fisher Industries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Fisher Industries won a new border wall contract Monday for $300 million.

The wall will cover 17 miles in Laredo, Texas, next to the Rio Grande.

Fisher already got more than $1.5 billion for two other contracts.

This comes the same day as Customs and Border Protection ordered a review of a section of the wall Fisher Industries built near the river.

Erosion and storms damaged fence just 35 feet from the water, which some say could violate treaties with Mexico.

