Minot Public Schools releases draft of reintegration plan

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 3, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School district released a first draft of its school reintegration plan Monday evening, pending school board approval, that includes starting the year with in-person class and a one-week delay to the beginning of the year.

The draft indicates that students would begin attending classes in-person right away, while giving parents the option to opt for distance learning the first nine weeks. At the nine-week point, parents can choose to either continue with distance learning or return to traditional in-person instruction.

According to the draft, the district will monitor COVID-19 rates in the community. The draft indicates that the district may switch to a hybrid model or solely distance learning, depending on a color coding system, from blue to red.

The plan includes delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year one week, from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, with staff reporting Aug. 18.

The district will hold virtual meetings to answer questions Aug. 5 at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

The school board is expected to hold a special meeting Thurs., Aug. 6 to approve the final plan..

You can find the full draft of the plan here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Yp5vJ598xpj97kET9oJkIRj3n8Qs8Dhf/view?fbclid=IwAR2OVlfVsDuALDgFjMKU7Dm-cyEwy945f7eo7UP_BivcFJaQKmaQmKGfQXs

