Minot High soccer team begins practice amid COVID-19 guidelines

Soccer ball
Soccer ball(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High School boys soccer team is proceeding with caution after being told more than three weeks ago they would be able to play this year.

The team is back on the field as the first sport scheduled for the fall 2020 season.

For many student-athletes on the team, this is the first group practice due to cancellations of club sports due to COVID-19.

“I’m just happy we’re playing. hopefully it continues throughout the whole season,” said Cameron Bolinske, senior.

While the fate of the season is still unknown, Bolinske said it’s good to be back on the field.

“I was just at my house basically 24/7 didn’t go out. But now actually playing soccer outside and lifting, I’m happy now,” said Bolinske.

COVID-19 guidelines such as temperature checks on arrival and social distancing off the field are in place for athletes so they can stay safe while they practice.

“I’m incredibly thankful and I think these guys are too to just get the chance to play because there’s a lot of states and a lot of kids that just don’t get this opportunity and I for one and not going to take it for granted or squander it,” said Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier.

As for the now, the team said they are taking things day by day but they are preparing for a full season.

The team expects to host the first game of the season on their home field against Dickinson on Aug. 18.

Minot High Boys’ Soccer Schedule: https://ndhsaanow.com/schedules/soccer-boys?program_id=775&tier_id=&level=&interval=

