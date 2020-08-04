Minot City Council rejects term limit proposal

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council voted down a proposal to put in place term limits for the city’s aldermen at Monday night’s meeting.

Before the recent election, city leaders were looking into implementing term limits similar to Fargo’s which limits an alderman’s time on the council to 12 years, but Monday most of the council agreed that the best way to increase turnover for city leaders is through the election process.

Alderwoman Lisa Olson also said that studies show term limits discourage women from running for office.

“I have been a proponent of women running for elected office, and for that reason I will not support it, but more importantly then that I think we’re taking away people’s choice,” said Minot Alderwoman Lisa Olson

Other aldermen said term limits encourage the public to participate in elections.

“Term limits send them a message, following up with the work of the council, to encourage people to become active,” said Minot Alderman Tom Ross.

The council voted five to two to not implement term limits.

Paul Pitner and Tom Ross voted in favor.

