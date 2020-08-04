Minnesota high schools will play football, volleyball this spring; restrictions on other fall sports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota State High School League (MSHL) voted Tuesday to move football and volleyball to the spring.

The vote to move football was 13 to 5. A previous motion to play football in the fall with restrictions failed 12 to 6.

The football season will be played with less games and will start in March of 2021.

The MSHL says both football and volleyball will still be allowed to practice in the fall.

Soccer, cross country, swimming and diving will all remain in the fall.

Soccer will have modifications, including a reduction in games.

The MSHL says cross country will be allowed three teams per race and two teams for tennis, swimming and diving.

Those sports will also have shortened seasons and contests.

