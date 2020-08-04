Advertisement

Mayor Bakken launches COVID-19 mask awareness campaign amid pandemic

Mayor Bakken launches COVID-19 mask awareness campaign amid pandemic
Mayor Bakken launches COVID-19 mask awareness campaign amid pandemic(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The mayor of Bismarck announced a new campaign that will be geared toward education when it comes to wearing masks.

Mayor Steve Bakken says the focus of the campaign is to get the community to come together to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The campaign will include a series of PSAs that will be broadcast locally to help make people more aware of the importance of masks and urge them to wear them while in public.

“It is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another. By wearing a mask when you’re in public, you protect yourself and you protect others,” said Bakken.

Both Burleigh and Morton Counties have seen a steady rise in cases the past few weeks, which recently prompted the formation of a task force by the governor to help slow the spread.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan Public School Board approves re-entry plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
The Mandan School Board approved a re-entry plan for students and teachers Monday night.

News

Department of Trust Lands says oil and gas companies are falling behind

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Dozens of oil and gas companies across the state have fallen behind on payments to the state public schools trust fund, according to the Department of Trust Lands.

News

Minot High soccer team begins practice amid COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot High School boys soccer team is proceeding with caution after being told more than three weeks ago they would be able to play this year.

News

Preliminary 2021 budget proposed for City of Minot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council heard the proposed 2021 budget at Monday night’s meeting.

Latest News

News

Minot City Council rejects term limit proposal

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council voted against instituting term limits for aldermen at Monday night’s meeting.

News

New border wall contract for Fisher Industries

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Dickinson’s Fisher Industries won a new border wall contract Monday for $300 million.

News

Williston’s District #1 School Board Approves Restart Plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Williston District #1 School Board unanimously approved the District's Fall Smart Restart Plan at a special meeting Monday evening.

News

Minot Public Schools releases draft of reintegration plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Public School district released a first draft of its school reintegration plan Monday evening, pending school board approval, that includes starting the year with in-person class and a one-week delay to the beginning of the year.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: 14 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Evening Report at Six