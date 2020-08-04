Mayor Bakken launches COVID-19 mask awareness campaign amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The mayor of Bismarck announced a new campaign that will be geared toward education when it comes to wearing masks.

Mayor Steve Bakken says the focus of the campaign is to get the community to come together to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The campaign will include a series of PSAs that will be broadcast locally to help make people more aware of the importance of masks and urge them to wear them while in public.

“It is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another. By wearing a mask when you’re in public, you protect yourself and you protect others,” said Bakken.

Both Burleigh and Morton Counties have seen a steady rise in cases the past few weeks, which recently prompted the formation of a task force by the governor to help slow the spread.

