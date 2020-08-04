Advertisement

Mandan public school bus transportation includes masks, assigned seating

Mandan Public School District
Mandan Public School District(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan School District administrators said they are not finished with their transportation plan because of a limited number of bus drivers.

However, administrators said that they should be able to provide a little social distancing since some parents have opted out of letting their children ride.

“There will not be one child per seat. I think that is almost impossible to accomplish,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

Fastnacht said there will probably be assigned seating, which would help with contact tracing if it’s needed.

