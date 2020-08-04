Mandan public school bus transportation includes masks, assigned seating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan School District administrators said they are not finished with their transportation plan because of a limited number of bus drivers.

However, administrators said that they should be able to provide a little social distancing since some parents have opted out of letting their children ride.

“There will not be one child per seat. I think that is almost impossible to accomplish,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

Fastnacht said there will probably be assigned seating, which would help with contact tracing if it’s needed.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.