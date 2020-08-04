Advertisement

Mandan Public School Board approves re-entry plan

By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. -- The Mandan School Board approved a re-entry plan for students and teachers Monday night.

District schools will begin instruction on Thursday, Aug. 20 in the state’s designated Green Phase, which will allow all elementary and middle school students to attend school in-person every weekday. High school students will use a hybrid A/B model for the start of the school year.

The plan includes added cleanliness measures and ways to reduce high-contact opportunities. Students and staff will be asked to have temperatures taken before entering school buildings each day and before boarding the bus.

Anyone with a fever will be sent home. Students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear masks and have them available.

Administration will adjust the way students move between classrooms and spaces within school buildings to reduce exposure in large gatherings. Families picking students up are asked not to leave their vehicles.

District officials are warning families that bussing may be limited based on driver availability.

