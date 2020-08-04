Mandan man charged with corruption of a minor for getting 15-year-old pregnant
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 20-year-old Mandan man has been charged with corruption of a minor for getting a 15-year-old pregnant.
Mandan Police say the victim would sneak out of her home in 2019 to meet with Moises Ruiz.
Officers say the minor and Ruiz would go to a camper and have sex.
In April, the minor gave birth and a paternity test showed Ruiz was the father.
Ruiz told Police he thought the girl was 18-years-old.
Ruiz is charged with corruption of a minor. A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
