Charges filed against man who barricaded himself in Mandan townhome

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Mandan man after a stand-off with West Dakota SWAT on Sunday.

According to Mandan Police, Jeremy Blum had broken into a woman’s home, who has a protection order against Blum.

The victim told officers Blum was throwing things around and threatening her with a gun.

Police say Blum assaulted the victim but the victim was able to escape the residence and call the police.

When police entered the home, Blum had barricaded himself inside a closet in the bathroom.

According to police, West Dakota SWAT was able to enter the room and used pepper spray to arrest the Blum.

The victim also told police Blum had stolen money and her cell phone from her residence.

Blum is charged with burglary, two counts of terrorizing, aggravated assault, theft of property, violation of prohibiting contact, domestic violence, and disorderly conduct.

He will appear in court Wednesday afternoon for an initial appearance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.