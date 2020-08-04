Advertisement

Car is total loss after fire in Mandan

By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department says a car is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon on 3rd Street SW.

Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello says the owners of the car were trying to get it started after the car sat for a long time.

Chief Nardello says engine fluid was used in an attempt to start the car and then caught fire.

The car was a total loss.

According to Chief Nardello there were no injuries or arrests made.

